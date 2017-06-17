Escaped SC inmate captured, still in jail jumpsuit

Associated Press Published:
Orangeburg County Detention Center

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a jail escapee arrested in a downtown alley in a South Carolina city was easy to spot because he was still in his green jail jumpsuit.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Lt. John Fischer said the officer spotted the man who was out of place with his attire around 10:35 a.m. Friday, about eight hours after his escape from the Orangeburg County jail.

Fischer told The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg (http://bit.ly/2tyVYlu ) that Gregory Prezzy gave up peacefully.

Authorities say the 33-year-old inmate had recently been sentenced to three years behind bars for a probation violation when he was able to slip out a malfunctioning door around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Investigators say Prezzy noticed the door didn’t buzz to indicate it was locked when a guard left.

