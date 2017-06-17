GCSO: Body found in ditch connected to Fountain Inn shooting

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead after a reported shooting in Greenville County early Saturday morning.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 200 block of Fountain Inn Dr. in Fountain Inn just before 3 a.m. for a reported gunshot victim. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found evidence of a shooting but no victim.

Later in the morning, the deputies working the case were able to contact the suspect, who is being questioned about the reported shooting.

Around 7:15 a.m. a caller told Greenville County dispatch that a body was seen in a ditch off of Burdette Rd. in Simpsonville. Investigators determined that this body was connected to the reported shooting earlier in the morning.

We will update this article when more information becomes available. If anyone has any information about this reported crime, please call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.