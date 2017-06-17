ID of man who died after crash in Pickens Co.

PICKENS CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man is dead after a two-car crash that happened on Gentry Memorial Highway, near Bethlehem Ridge Road, according to the Pickens County Coroner’s Office.

The accident happened at about 11:16 p.m. Friday.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 32-year-old Trent Anthony Cobb, of Bethlehem Ridge Road.

Cobb was traveling west on Gentry Memorial Highway when he crossed the center line and side-swiped a car that was traveling east.

He then ran off the left side of the road, overturned, and struck a tree, the coroner says.

Cobb was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

The accident is being investigated by S.C. Highway Patrol.

