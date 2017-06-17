Jail nurse smuggled contraband, had sex with inmate, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Corizon Health nurse was arrested for smuggling various items into the South County Jail in Frostproof, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Detectives said Andrea Sarvey, 32, of Winter Haven was a contracted employee at Corizon Health, which provides health care for inmates in detention facilities. She was assigned to the South County Jail when she met inmate Aubrey Pettus. Sarvey and Pettus entered into a relationship in March, and would engage in sexual acts while Sarvey was on duty, according to an affidavit.

Detectives said Pettus would tell her, “If you love me, you will bring me this.” And that’s exactly what she did.

Sarvey smuggled contraband including cigarettes, coffee and stamped envelopes into the facility, police said.

Investigators received an anonymous tip about the couple’s inappropriate relationship and began reviewing recorded phone calls between Sarvey and Pettus and found they had, on numerous occasions, discussed bringing in contraband items to the facility, deputies said.

Sarvey was confronted by detectives on Friday and admitted to the crime. While she was questioned, deputies found one unopened pack of Methol “305” cigarettes and two opened packs of “305” cigarettes in her possession. She told deputies she would pass coffee or cigarettes through a window from her medical station to Pettus’ dorm.

Sarvey also confessed to having sex with Pettus while she was on-duty, according to the Sheriff’s office.

Investigators later found multiple love letters from Pettus to Sarvey and a box of stamped envelopes.

She was taken into custody and charged with conspiracy to introduce contraband into a detention facility. Sarvey has prior arrests for methamphetamine trafficking and violation of probation.

Pettus boasts a lengthy criminal rap sheet, which includes 29 felony and nine misdemeanor charges. He has been sentenced to Florida state prison four times.

Sarvey was fired from Corizon Health immediately. She’s being held at the Polk County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

