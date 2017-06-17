Man dies after trying to pull 2 teens from rip current at NC beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – A 56-year-old man died Saturday morning in Atlantic Beach after suffering cardiac arrest and drowning while trying to save two teenage girls from a rip current Saturday morning.

The three were rescued from an unguarded beach near the Henderson Avenue public beach access in Atlantic Beach just before 11 a.m.

One girl was transported to a local hospital but is expected to be OK.

The Carteret County News-Times reported the other girl was not injured and did not have to be transported to a hospital.

Red flags are flying up and down the North Carolina coast Saturday for rough surf that is creating dangerous rip currents.

The rip current death is the second in a week along the Crystal Coast.

Last Saturday, 17-year-old Elijah Hinnant of Goldsboro died after getting caught in a rip current in Emerald Isle.

More stories you may like on 7News

Hung Jury: Prosecutors say they’ll retry Bill Cosby Jurors deliberated more over than 52 hours over six days before telling a judge Saturday they couldn’t reach a unanimous decision on whether…

Man shot in the head, found by road in Simpsonville One person is dead after a reported shooting in Greenville County early Saturday morning.

Pedestrian killed on White Horse Rd in Greenville The victim was crossing the road when he was hit, according to the coroner.

2 shot in Taylors, Greenville Co. deputies say Deputies in Greenville County say two people were shot in Taylors, Friday night.

Help find carjacking suspect in Mauldin Police say the incident happened on June 13 around 10:08 PM outside of the Kazoku Express restaurant (old Arby’s location) on N. Main Street…