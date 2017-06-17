Man dies after trying to pull 2 teens from rip current at NC beach

WNCT Published:

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) –  A 56-year-old man died Saturday morning in Atlantic Beach after suffering cardiac arrest and drowning while trying to save two teenage girls from a rip current Saturday morning.

The three were rescued from an unguarded beach near the Henderson Avenue public beach access in Atlantic Beach just before 11 a.m.

One girl was transported to a local hospital but is expected to be OK.

The Carteret County News-Times reported the other girl was not injured and did not have to be transported to a hospital.

Red flags are flying up and down the North Carolina coast Saturday for rough surf that is creating dangerous rip currents.

The rip current death is the second in a week along the Crystal Coast.

Last Saturday, 17-year-old Elijah Hinnant of Goldsboro died after getting caught in a rip current in Emerald Isle.

