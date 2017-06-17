Mom leaves 4-year-old at Atlanta airport, skips town, cops say

ATLANTA, Ga. (WFLA) – Authorities have located a woman they say left her child alone with strangers at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Friday and skipped town, according to local NBC affiliate 11 Alive.

Investigators say Miranda Hakimi Harvey, 29, had driven her daughter from their home in Odenton, Maryland to the airport, which is 700 miles away. When she got to the airport, she asked a couple at the atrium to watch the 4-year-old while she shopped. She never returned and the couple contacted the Atlanta Police Department.

Police say Harvey rented white Nissan Versa with the Florida tag HKNA25 and left town.

On Saturday, Harvey was found at the Graduate Hotel in Athens, Georgia after someone with the hotel contacted authorities and said she was there.

Harvey is currently being evaluated by local medical personnel, the station reports.

It’s unclear if any charges have been filed against the mother at this time.

More stories you may like on 7News

Hung Jury: Prosecutors say they’ll retry Bill Cosby Jurors deliberated more over than 52 hours over six days before telling a judge Saturday they couldn’t reach a unanimous decision on whether…

Man shot in the head, found by road in Simpsonville One person is dead after a reported shooting in Greenville County early Saturday morning.

Pedestrian killed on White Horse Rd in Greenville The victim was crossing the road when he was hit, according to the coroner.

2 shot in Taylors, Greenville Co. deputies say Deputies in Greenville County say two people were shot in Taylors, Friday night.

Help find carjacking suspect in Mauldin Police say the incident happened on June 13 around 10:08 PM outside of the Kazoku Express restaurant (old Arby’s location) on N. Main Street…