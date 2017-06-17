Mom leaves 4-year-old at Atlanta airport, skips town, cops say

Miranda Hakimi Harvey

ATLANTA, Ga. (WFLA) – Authorities have located a woman they say left her child alone with strangers at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Friday and skipped town, according to local NBC affiliate 11 Alive.

Investigators say Miranda Hakimi Harvey, 29, had driven her daughter from their home in Odenton, Maryland to the airport, which is 700 miles away. When she got to the airport, she asked a couple at the atrium to watch the 4-year-old while she shopped. She never returned and the couple contacted the Atlanta Police Department.

Police say Harvey rented white Nissan Versa with the Florida tag HKNA25 and left town.

On Saturday, Harvey was found at the Graduate Hotel in Athens, Georgia after someone with the hotel contacted authorities and said she was there.

Harvey is currently being evaluated by local medical personnel, the station reports.

It’s unclear if any charges have been filed against the mother at this time.

