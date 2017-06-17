Pedestrian killed on White Horse Rd in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) — A pedestrian was killed early Saturday morning after being hit by a Chevrolet Trailblazer, according to the Greenville County Coroner Office.

This happened just after midnight on the 1700 block of White Horse Road.

The victim was crossing the road when he was hit, according to the coroner.

The driver of the Trailblazer did stop and talk to investigators.

Police say EMS responded and the victim died at the scene.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Greenville County Coroner’s Officer are still investigating.