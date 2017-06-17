PICS: Help find man who robbed Subway in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON CO., N.C. (WSPA) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a man who robbed the Subway restaurant on Asheville Highway in Fletcher.

The robbery happened at about 7:20 a.m. on Friday when a man entered the store with a knife.

The suspect is described as a white man wearing a blue two-tone jacket with a white zipper, black/gray and white skater shoes, and a camouflage hat with an orange logo.

The man drove away in a dark-colored, two-door, older-model car, deputies say.

If you have any information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the suspect, you are asked to call the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 697-4911.