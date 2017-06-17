SC man wins the lottery twice in 48 hours

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – Within a 48-hour time span a Little River man realized he had won the lottery, twice.

South Carolina Lottery officials say the man realized he had a winning ticket Monday night when he checked his numbers. That ticket was worth $100,000. The next morning, he checked a separate Powerball ticket and discovered it too was worth $100,000.

The Little River resident purchased both tickets at the Food Lion on Highway 9 in Longs for Saturday’s $447 million Powerball drawing. While he missed the jackpot by one number, the man says he and his wife are more than happy with the $200,000.

His secret? He’s played the same numbers for years, and it finally paid off, despite his wife’s skepticism when he first told her the good news.

“You’re lying,” she said.

“No, I’ve got five of these six numbers,” the man recalls saying while showering her the Powerball ticket.

He waited until they were in the car on the way to the Lottery’s Claims Center in Columbia to tell her about the second win.

“Wouldn’t it be great if we know the other people that won,” she said.

Not being able to hold the secret any longer, the man told his wife about win number two.

“You’re looking at that winner,” he said laughing. “The other ticket’s on the dash.”

The couple doesn’t have any big plans for their $200,000 prizemoney, not yet anyway.

“I’ve always wanted a little boat,” said the wife.

The winning Powerball numbers for June 10 were 20, 26, 32, 38, 58 and Powerball 3.

For selling the claimed tickets, Food Lion in Longs received a commission of $2,000.

More stories you may like on 7News

Hung Jury: Prosecutors say they’ll retry Bill Cosby Jurors deliberated more over than 52 hours over six days before telling a judge Saturday they couldn’t reach a unanimous decision on whether…

Man shot in the head, found by road in Simpsonville One person is dead after a reported shooting in Greenville County early Saturday morning.

Pedestrian killed on White Horse Rd in Greenville The victim was crossing the road when he was hit, according to the coroner.

2 shot in Taylors, Greenville Co. deputies say Deputies in Greenville County say two people were shot in Taylors, Friday night.

Help find carjacking suspect in Mauldin Police say the incident happened on June 13 around 10:08 PM outside of the Kazoku Express restaurant (old Arby’s location) on N. Main Street…