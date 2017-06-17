Several crews respond to house fire in Cherokee Co., dispatch says

CHEROKEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Several crews are responding to a house fire on McDonald Farms Drive in Chesnee, according to Cherokee County dispatch.

A call came in at about 10:31 p.m. Saturday.

Cherokee Creek Fire Department, Mayo Fire Department, and Chesnee Fire Department are responding to the blaze.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

