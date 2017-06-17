Should 16- and 17-year-olds be prosecuted as adults?

Associated Press Published:

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina will soon become one of the last remaining states that automatically prosecutes 16- and 17-year-olds as adults for crimes.

But legislators are considering a proposal to allow those teens to be tried in juvenile court, like much of the rest of the country.

Supporters say teens at that age shouldn’t have a criminal record follow them around for the rest of their lives. Having a record can hurt them when they apply for jobs, try to secure loans or get professional licenses.

The House has already approved a measure to raise the age of juvenile court to include 16- and 17-year-olds. It would take effect in 2019 and apply to teens accused of misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies.

The bill is in the Senate, where a competing proposal exists.

More stories you may like on 7News

(Credit: Mauldin Police)

Help find carjacking suspect in Mauldin

Police say the incident happened on June 13 around 10:08 PM outside of the Kazoku Express restaurant (old Arby’s location) on N. Main Street…

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s