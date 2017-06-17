Stephen Furst, Flounder in ‘Animal House,’ dies at 63

Associated Press Published:
Actor Stephen Furst is photographed in Los Angeles, Ca. in May 1986. (AP Photo/Red McLendon)
Actor Stephen Furst is photographed in Los Angeles, Ca. in May 1986. (AP Photo/Red McLendon)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The family of Stephen Furst says the “Animal House” actor has died.

Nathan Furst said Saturday that his father died of complications from diabetes.

Stephen Furst was 63. He died Friday at his home in Moorpark, California, north of Los Angeles.

Furst played the character Kent “Flounder” Dorfman in the 1978 hit movie “Animal House.” Furst also appeared in a number of TV shows, including “St. Elsewhere” and “Babylon 5.”

More stories you may like on 7News

(Credit: Mauldin Police)

Help find carjacking suspect in Mauldin

Police say the incident happened on June 13 around 10:08 PM outside of the Kazoku Express restaurant (old Arby’s location) on N. Main Street…

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s