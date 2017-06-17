Woman admits to raping child, 6, with her dad, deputies say

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a Bradenton woman admitted to participating in the rape of a 6-year-old child with her father.

Investigators with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office interviewed Melissa DeLoach, age 28, as part of an investigation into her father, who is accused of raping the child.

Detectives say DeLoach admitted to watching and participating in the sexual assault.

She told detectives that the child was abused five or six times.

DeLoach is being held without bond in the Manatee County Jail.

