1 hurt after shooting on Old Grove Rd in Greenville, dispatch says

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – One person is hurt after a shooting on Old Grove Road, according to Greenville County dispatch.

A call came in at about 8:40 p.m. Sunday.

There is no word on the victim’s condition at this time.

