Car runs into building on Rutherford St. in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Officers are responding after a car ran into a building on Rutherford Street, according to the Greenville Police Department.

It is unclear at this time if there are any injuries.

Greenville police and a traffic reconstruction crew are responding to the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

We have a crew on the scene.

We will update this article as we receive more information.

