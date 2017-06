Sunday afternoon at Fort Dorchester High School in the low country, 4-star quarterback Dakereon Joyner, picked South Carolina over N.C. State.

The South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year also had offers from powerhouse programs like Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and Oklahoma.

This past season Joyner threw for 3,643 yards and ran for 1,091 with 56 total touchdowns (44 passing, 12 rushing).