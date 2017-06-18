Man dead after motorcycle crash in Pickens Co.

PICKENS CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle happened on Highway 123, according to the Pickens County Coroner’s Office.

The accident happened at about 8:10 a.m. on Sunday.

The motorcyclist has been identified as 54-year-old James David Oberkirsch.

The coroner says Oberkirsch was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

He died of blunt force trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner says.

The crash is being investigated by S.C.Highway Patrol.

