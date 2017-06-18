Man listed as critical after 2 pulled from rip currents in NC

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – A young man is in critical condition after a pair were rescued from rip currents at Atlantic Beach on Sunday, officials said.

The Greenville males, ages 19 and 21, were rescued around 11 a.m. after getting caught in a rip current.

Atlantic Beach fire chief Adam Snyder told WNCT that the 21-year-old was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

The rescue comes one day after a 56-year-old man died near the Henderson Avenue public beach access in Atlantic Beach after suffering cardiac arrest and drowning while trying to save two teenage girls from a rip current.

That rip current death is the second in just over a week along the Crystal Coast. Last Saturday, 17-year-old Elijah Hinnant of Goldsboro died after getting caught in a rip current in Emerald Isle. His body was spotted in the water by swimmers several days later.

Red flags have been flying up and down the North Carolina coast since late last week for rough surf that is creating dangerous rip currents.

