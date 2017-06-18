One dead after Lake Keowee drowning in Oconee Co.

WSPA Staff Published:

OCONEE Co., S.C. (WSPA) – One person died due to drowning on Lake Keowee Sunday morning in Oconee County.

According to Oconee County Emergency Fire Chief Charlie King, two people were swimming in the water at Falls Creek Landing when one of the swimmers went under.

The partner attempted to locate the missing swimmer but had to call 911 when they were unable to, says King.

Emergency rescue crews were able to locate the body within an hour.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office has not released the identity of the victim at this time.

We will update this article when more information becomes available.

