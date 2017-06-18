PICS: Happy Father’s Day to our 7News Dads

By Published: Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – We are wishing a very happy Father’s Day to all of our 7News dads and honoring them with a photo gallery.

Here are some of our favorite pictures of members of the 7News team and their fathers.

7News Dads

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s