PICS: Happy Father’s Day to our 7News Dads

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – We are wishing a very happy Father’s Day to all of our 7News dads and honoring them with a photo gallery.

Here are some of our favorite pictures of members of the 7News team and their fathers.

7News Dads View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Amy and her dad Jason and his kids Emily Collins and her dad Mary Lu and her dad Christy and her dad Jennifer Robinson and her dad Rachelle and her dad Jennifer Harmon and her dad Katy with her dad and sister Katy, her dad, mom, and sister Scottie Kay and her dad

More stories you may like on 7News

Upstate fire department launches program top reduce fatalities After several deadly fires in Spartaburg County, one fire department is starting a new program to try and help save lives.

Byrnes HS student drowns at Lake Keowee in Oconee Co. A 15-year-old boy had died after drowning on Lake Keowee Sunday morning in Oconee County.

Hung Jury: Prosecutors say they’ll retry Bill Cosby Jurors deliberated more over than 52 hours over six days before telling a judge Saturday they couldn’t reach a unanimous decision on whether…

ID of pedestrian killed on White Horse Rd in Greenville The victim was crossing the road when he was hit, according to the coroner.