Reports swirl about Beyonce’s twins, but no confirmation yet

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Are Beyonce and Jay Z parents again?

Mum’s the word from the parents and their reps, even though reports are flying that the much-anticipated twins have made their arrival.

Several outlets have published reports with no official confirmation. Even Beyonce’s father, with whom she has had a strained relationship, tweeted congrats Sunday.

Beyonce and Jay Z are usually tight-lipped about their personal lives and waited years to release footage of their wedding and weeks to confirm the birth of daughter Blue Ivy, who is now 5.

They announced she was pregnant with twins in an Instagram post in February. The pregnancy forced Beyonce to bow out of the Coachella music festival in April.

Representatives did not respond to requests for comment.

More stories you may like on 7News

Upstate fire department launches program top reduce fatalities After several deadly fires in Spartaburg County, one fire department is starting a new program to try and help save lives.

Byrnes HS student drowns at Lake Keowee in Oconee Co. A 15-year-old boy had died after drowning on Lake Keowee Sunday morning in Oconee County.

Hung Jury: Prosecutors say they’ll retry Bill Cosby Jurors deliberated more over than 52 hours over six days before telling a judge Saturday they couldn’t reach a unanimous decision on whether…

ID of pedestrian killed on White Horse Rd in Greenville The victim was crossing the road when he was hit, according to the coroner.