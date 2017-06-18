Spartanburg Co. deputy arrested for domestic violence, SLED says

Cecil Bryan Wilkins

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County deputy has been arrested for domestic violence, according to SLED.

They say 50-year-old Cecil Bryan Wilkins has been charged with domestic violence, 1st degree after an incident that occurred Saturday evening.

Wilkins is being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center at this time.

SLED is investigating this case.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

