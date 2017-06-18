Suspect flees after armed robbery at Lil Cricket in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County deputies are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery occurred at a gas station on Old Augusta Road, according to dispatch.

A call came in at about 10:54 p.m. Sunday.

The incident happened at the Lil Cricket on Old Augusta Road, dispatch says.

No injuries have been reported.

No other details were immediately available.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

We will update this article as we receive more information.

