Upstate fire department launches program top reduce fatalities

CHESNEE, SC (WSPA) – After several deadly fires in Spartaburg County, one fire department is starting a new program to try to help save lives.

“It’s been about 10 years since we had a fatality in our area. we take it pretty hard,” says Matthew Scruggs, a fire prevention officer with the Chesnee Community Fire Department.

Officials say firefighters pulled a woman to safety, but she later died at the hospital. Scruggs says firefighters didn’t know the woman had a medical condition that required her to have oxygen tanks in the home.

After this fire, Scruggs says he and the other firefighters came up with an idea to make sure they know about people with medical issues and special needs living in the area.

They posted a letter on Facebook and sent it around to churches encouraging people to call them so they can create a pre-fire plan.

Scruggs say members of the department will go out and take pictures of the house, make notes on layout, the distance from a fire hydrant, and anything else they need to know if a fire starts.

“We can’t go back, but now we can be proactive in what we do,” Scruggs says.

Scruggs says they have already had one pre-fire plan meeting, and have other appointments lined up this week.