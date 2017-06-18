Woman dead after crash in Pickens Co.

PICKENS CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A woman is dead after a crash that happened on Highway 135, near Ripple Lake Road, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

The accident happened at about 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

According to Highway Patrol, the woman was traveling south on Hwy 135 in a 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee when she ran off the right side of the road, down an embankment, and struck trees.

She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from her vehicle, Highway Patrol says.

She was taken by EMS to Greenville Memorial where she died from her injuries.

The woman has not yet been identified.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

