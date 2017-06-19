2 teens killed in crash in Transylvania Co.

TRANSYLVANIA, NC (WSPA) – Two teens are dead after a crash in Transylvania Co. on Sunday night.

NC Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 7:28 p.m. Tanasee Gap Rd.

A pickup truck came to a right hand curve, went left of center off the roadway to the left, and overcorrected.

It cam back on to the road and overturned and stopped on its side.

2 passengers were killed in the crash:

1) Cole Robert Owen, 15, unrestrained, right front passenger

2) Austin Lee Rhoden, 15, was in bed of pickup

Troopers say there were 5 people in truck. Two were in the cab and three were in the bed of the truck.

The driver and other passengers were taken to the hospital.

We don’t know their conditions.

Troopers say charges are pending further investigation.