Carolina Panthers 2017 Training Camp Schedule

Charlotte – (Carolina Panthers) The Panthers’ 2017 training camp opens Wednesday, July 26 with the kickoff party at 4 p.m. The team will practice from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Gibbs Stadium on the campus of Wofford College, which will be hosting training camp for the 23rd consecutive year. Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium will take place on Friday, August 4 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. All practices at training camp, which concludes August 13, and additional activities are free and open to the public. 2017 Carolina Panthers Training Camp Practice Schedule Day Date Practice Wednesday July 26 6:30-8:30 p.m. – Gibbs Stadium Thursday July 27 3:10-5:10 p.m. Friday July 28 9:25-11:30 a.m. Saturday July 29 9:25-11:30 a.m. Sunday July 30 9:25-11:30 a.m. Monday July 31 No Practice Tuesday August 1 9:25-11:30 a.m. Wednesday August 2 9:25-11:30 a.m. Thursday August 3 9:25-11:30 a.m. Friday August 4 7:30-9:30 p.m. – Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium Saturday August 5 No Practice Sunday August 6 3:10-5:10 p.m. Monday August 7 9:25-11:30 a.m. Tuesday August 8 9:25-11:30 a.m. Wednesday August 9 7:30 p.m. – Preseason Game vs. Houston Texans Thursday August 10 No Practice Friday August 11 3:10-5:10 p.m. Saturday August 12 9:25-11:30 a.m. Sunday August 13 9:25-11:30 a.m.

KEY

Training Camp Kickoff Party – Celebrate the start of training camp at Gibbs Stadium from 4-6:30 p.m. prior to the opening practice, which begins at 6:30 p.m. Festivities include on-field performances by the TopCats, Sir Purr, PurrCussion and Black & Blue Crew, Mayor’s Ball delivery, face painting, food, interactive games, sponsor displays and more. Admission is free.

Panther Pals presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors – Panther Pals offers children ages 6-13 an opportunity to watch part of practice from field level and then spend time with a player afterward. Kids can register to be a Panther Pal at the Academy Kids Field located outside the entrance to the practice fields. Five names will be randomly chosen 45 minutes before the end of practice. The children selected will receive a Panther Pal T-shirt and will be escorted to a special area to watch the conclusion of practice.

TopCat Tuesdays – Meet Carolina Panthers cheerleaders, get autographs and have pictures taken with them.

Academy Sports + Outdoors Field – The Academy Sports + Outdoors Field offers kids a great place to toss a football and enjoy active family fun. It is open during training camp practice days and conveniently located by the main spectator entrance gate.

Practice schedule and promotions subject to change without notice. Players sign autographs for fans at the conclusion of training camp practices. However, due to demand, not all fans are guaranteed to receive autographs.