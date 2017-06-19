Carolina Panthers’ 2017 training camp schedule announced

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Carolina Panthers’ 2017 training camp schedule has been set, according to the NFL football team’s website.

The camp will open on Wednesday, July 26th with a kick-off party.

That party will start at 4:00 p.m.

The team will then practice from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Gibbs Stadium on Wofford College’s campus.

This will be the 23rd consecutive year that Wofford has hosted the Panthers’ training camp.

Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium will take place on Friday, August 4th, from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

All practices at the training camp and additional activities are free and open to the public.

The camp will end on August 13th.

For detailed directions, parking information, and a printable parking map, click here.

You can also view the complete training camp schedule by clicking here.

More stories you may like on 7News

Indy Zoo Skyline stuck; crews attempting rescue Crews from the Indianapolis Fire Department are assisting after two cars on the Indianapolis Zoo Skyline ride have become stuck.

Pet squirrel foils burglary returns to wild in Idaho Joey, who police credited with scaring off a burglar trying to break into his home’s gun safe, made his long goodbyes earlier this month, th…

Wellford residents want to slow down speeding drivers People in Wellford are fed up with cars speeding through their streets. After several complaints, the police department plans to crack down …

Your car insurance premium is likely to rise (Again) Across, the United States auto insurance rates are expected to increase by 26 percent, according to a new study by global research company J…

10 more planets that could have life found by NASA telescope NASA’s planet-hunting telescope has found 10 new planets outside our solar system that are likely the right size and temperature to potentia…