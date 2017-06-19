Carolina Panthers’ 2017 training camp schedule announced

By Published: Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Carolina Panthers’ 2017 training camp schedule has been set, according to the NFL football team’s website.

The camp will open on Wednesday, July 26th with a kick-off party.

That party will start at 4:00 p.m.

The team will then practice from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Gibbs Stadium on Wofford College’s campus.

This will be the 23rd consecutive year that Wofford has hosted the Panthers’ training camp.

Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium will take place on Friday, August 4th, from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

All practices at the training camp and additional activities are free and open to the public.

The camp will end on August 13th.

For detailed directions, parking information, and a printable parking map, click here.

You can also view the complete training camp schedule by clicking here.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s