Coconut oil not a healthy alternative to other fats, study says

(WCMH) – A new advisory from the American Heart Association warns that coconut oil is not as healthy as many people think.

The warning is part of a 25 page presidential advisory on the link between dietary fats and cardiovascular disease (CVD).

Data showed that coconut oil increased levels of LDL cholesterol in seven out of seven trials conducted.

“Because coconut oil increases LDL cholesterol, a cause of CVD, and has no known offsetting favorable effects, we advise against the use of coconut oil,” the advisory said.

According to the advisory, a recent study found 72% of Americans rate coconut oil as a healthy food. Only 37% of nutritionists agreed.

The American Heart Association attributed the disconnect between the two the marketing of coconut oil in popular press.

Coconut oil is 82% saturated fat, more than butter (63%) or lard (39%).

The advisory suggests olive oil and vegetable oil as alternatives to coconut oil.

More stories you may like on 7News

Texas Roadhouse fundraiser for Deputy Hodges in Anderson Co. The Texas Roadhouse in Anderson says they are holding a fundraiser to benefit the Deputy Devin Hodges Memorial Fund.

Indy Zoo Skyline stuck; crews attempting rescue Crews from the Indianapolis Fire Department are assisting after two cars on the Indianapolis Zoo Skyline ride have become stuck.

Pet squirrel foils burglary returns to wild in Idaho Joey, who police credited with scaring off a burglar trying to break into his home’s gun safe, made his long goodbyes earlier this month, th…

Wellford residents want to slow down speeding drivers People in Wellford are fed up with cars speeding through their streets. After several complaints, the police department plans to crack down …

Your car insurance premium is likely to rise (Again) Across, the United States auto insurance rates are expected to increase by 26 percent, according to a new study by global research company J…