Death investigation underway in Rutherfordton

The Rutherfordton Police Department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations is investigating the death of Robert Rape.

Rape was found in his backyard on Briarwood Circle Saturday June 17th, shot in the chest. Investigators say Rape was shot with a shotgun.

The police department says the investigation is ongoing and few details will be released.

Rape is the grandfather of Matthew Fenner, whose case against five Word of Faith Fellowship church members recently ended in a mistrial due to jury tampering.

A new hearing against Word of Faith Fellowship minister Brooke Covington is set to take place in September.