Deputies investigating death after chase of naked, blood-covered man

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — An autopsy is scheduled Monday on a woman whose body was found near the home where deputies say a car was stolen by a naked man covered in blood.

Greenville County deputies received a report of a vehicle theft around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Sergeant Ryan Flood with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a nude man, covered in blood stole the vehicle from 120 Hartwick Lane in Fountain Inn.

A witness followed the suspect and alerted deputies to his location. He was seen driving northbound on Interstate 385. But when deputies attempted to stop the car, they say the man behind the wheel fled.

The chase ended on North Main Street in front of One Liberty Square.

At the time of the chase, deputies investigating on Hartwick Lane found blood in and around a home across the street from the house where the car was stolen.

The gruesome discovery was made at 119 Hartwick Lane. Deputies found a woman’s body inside the home. The woman was identified as 70-year-old Que Oliver by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office says Oliver had what appeared to be multiple “sharp force injuries.” She died at the scene. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

Deputies say the man who was arrested after the vehicle chase has been charged with failure to stop for a blue light. His name has not been released as of Monday morning.

The investigation into Oliver’s death is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.