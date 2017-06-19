Woman tries to cut off man’s head with machete, sets truck on fire, says report

Related Coverage Woman Accused Of Suffocating Victim, Arrested With Attempted Murder

OCONEE Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies say a West Union woman hit a man in the head with a machete and threw an ax at him before setting his truck on fire as he tried to drive away.

April Townsend, 40, has been charged with attempted murder and several other crimes.

Deputies responded Sunday to a disturbance on Mema Lane in Seneca.

Deputies found Townsend in the yard. They say she told them there was male inside the house, but deputies did not locate anyone inside.

Deputies later discovered the man was receiving treatment at a hospital.

The victim told them that Townsend threatened him and stated that people “were coming to crucify her,” according to a statement from the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

According to an arrest warrant, Townsend covered the victim’s head and face with two plastic bags then attempted to decapitate him by swinging a machete at his neck, severing his ear in two and then threw an ax at the victim.

The victim told deputies that Townsend tried to set his pickup truck on fire as he left the scene.

Townsend has been charged with attempted murder, second-degree arson, attempted arson and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Townsend is in the jail awaiting a bond hearing as of Monday afternoon.