Emergency officials share water safety tips after weekend drownings

(WSPA) – After two drownings in one weekend in the Upstate, emergency officials are sharing ways to stay safe in the water.

Whether you are elderly or an infant, no one is safe from drowning. In fact, emergency officials said you are more likely to drown near the shore because of hazards in the water. Also, people are less likely to protect themselves with a life preserver or buddy when able to see the shoreline.

“Regardless of your swimming ability we’ve had people who are good swimmers who have just gotten exhausted or mixing alcohol or got caught in a hazard under the water,” said Charlie King, Oconee County Fire Chief.

In Oconee County, six different kiosks are set up around Lake Keowee to provide free life preservers to the public. King said with these options you have no excuse not to be protected.

