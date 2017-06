CHEROKEE Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A former Cherokee County deputy was arrested by agents with the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Steven Moore, 35, has been charged with third-degree domestic violence.

Moore was arrested Friday in connection with the incident that happened in late 2016.

According to an arrest warrant, Moore caused physical harm and/or injury to a family member between Nov. 30 and Dec. 4.

Moore faces up to 90 days in prison and a fine from $1,000 to $2,500.