Groom arrested at wedding reception, charged with assault

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) – Police in Rhode Island say a groom was arrested at his wedding reception for assaulting restaurant employees.

Court records showed Frank Redding pleaded no contest Monday to charges of simple assault and vandalism.

He initially faced an additional charge of disorderly conduct, but that was dismissed.

Police say an argument with Redding’s family members escalated to include restaurant staff on Saturday in North Smithfield.

Police say Redding was approached by a staff member because he’d been drinking alcohol that wasn’t sold by the facility.

Police say Redding chased the staff member back into the restaurant while threatening to kill him.

They say he also assaulted other employees.

Under the plea agreement, Redding received a year of probation and a one-year suspended sentence, with six months to serve.

More stories you may like on 7News

Texas Roadhouse fundraiser for Deputy Hodges in Anderson Co. The Texas Roadhouse in Anderson says they are holding a fundraiser to benefit the Deputy Devin Hodges Memorial Fund.

Indy Zoo Skyline stuck; crews attempting rescue Crews from the Indianapolis Fire Department are assisting after two cars on the Indianapolis Zoo Skyline ride have become stuck.

Pet squirrel foils burglary returns to wild in Idaho Joey, who police credited with scaring off a burglar trying to break into his home’s gun safe, made his long goodbyes earlier this month, th…

Wellford residents want to slow down speeding drivers People in Wellford are fed up with cars speeding through their streets. After several complaints, the police department plans to crack down …

Your car insurance premium is likely to rise (Again) Across, the United States auto insurance rates are expected to increase by 26 percent, according to a new study by global research company J…