Help find classic car in Anderson Co.; $3000 reward offered

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a stolen car.

Deputies say a 1968 Chevrolet Camaro SS, along with several other items worth over $50,000, was stolen from a property in Williamston.

The theft occurred between May 23rd and May 28th, according to deputies.

A $3,000 cash reward is being offered for information leading to the recovery of the classic car, as well as the arrest and conviction of those involved in the theft.

If you have any information regarding the incident, the location of the car, or the whereabouts of the individual(s) involved, you are asked to call Anderson Area Crime Stoppers at (888) CRIME-SC or (888) 274-6372.

