Help find missing Henderson Co. man Wade Hicks

Wade Hampton Hicks
Wade Hampton Hicks

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding missing man Wade Hampton Hicks.

Deputies say he is an 81 year old man, approximately 6’2”, 180 lbs. with short gray hair.

Hicks left his residence to visit a local pharmacy and hardware store but did not return home, according to a report.

He was driving a black 2014 Toyota Camry with SC tag CAD265.

If you see Mr. Wade Hicks or have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 828-697-4911.

