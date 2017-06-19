Holocaust survivor, widow of fmr. Greenville mayor turns 95

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate woman is celebrating her 95th birthday in Greenville today.

Trude Heller, who is the widow of former Greenville mayor, Max Heller, and a Holocaust survivor, turned 95 today.

She celebrated her birthday at Furman University at 4:00 p.m.

The celebration took place at the Melvin and Dollie Younts Conference Center.

