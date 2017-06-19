Holocaust survivor, widow of fmr. Greenville mayor turns 95

By Published:
Trude Heller
Trude Heller

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate woman is celebrating her 95th birthday in Greenville today.

Trude Heller, who is the widow of former Greenville mayor, Max Heller, and a Holocaust survivor, turned 95 today.

She celebrated her birthday at Furman University at 4:00 p.m.

The celebration took place at the Melvin and Dollie Younts Conference Center.

More stories you may like on 7News

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s