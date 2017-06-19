Hundreds expected to escort marines to Lake Keowee to show support

EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Hundreds of motorcycles and keeps will escort Marines and other service men and women from Easley to Keowee for a special honor on Monday.

Thirty Marines from Camp LeJeune and 10 wounded warriors are in for four days of fun at Lake Keowee.

It’s an annual trip of rest and relaxation for these soldiers and wounded warriors thanks to a group called “Honoring Their Service.”

Volunteers will open their homes to show their appreciation and respect for these soldiers.

On Monday afternoon, the group will be escorted by motorcycles and keeps as they make their way from Easley to Keowee.

Then they’ll spend 4 days enjoying everything from water skiing and kayakinfg to archery and tennis.

It’s a free trip to say thank you for their service.

The public is invited to come out and support the group as the motorcade drives down Highway 123.

“When they get to Seneca and Clemson, there will be a large group along 123 waving flags, a lot of people in red white and blue hats, skirts, shirts and it just amazes them. We have several pictures of the marines looking up at the overpass with their hands over their heart, that’s how touched they are that this many people turned out to say thank you,” said Honoring Their Service Chairman John Leckrone.

The motorcade will leave from Red Owens Field in Easley around 2:15 on Monday afternoon.

The public is invited to gather along Highway 123 anywhere from Rock Springs Church all the way through town to shows their support.

For a detailed look at the route and more information on the trip, click here.