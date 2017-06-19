Indy Zoo Skyline stuck; crews attempting rescue

NDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Crews from the Indianapolis Fire Department are assisting after two cars on the Indianapolis Zoo Skyline ride have become stuck.

Monday afternoon around 4:15, crews were called to the Indianapolis Zoo on a rope rescue.

Conservation Communications Specialist Judy Palermo confirmed IFD crews were assisting zoo personnel and that personnel brought a lift to the scene.

Palermo said she believes two adults and one child are in one stopped car, while the other holds one adult and one child and that everyone is safe.