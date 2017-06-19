Man accused of having stolen vehicle in Oconee Co.

(Walhalla, SC) – A man is accused of having a stolen vehicle, according to Oconee Co. deputies.

Deputies say Garrick Houston Fuller of Rachels Drive, 38, is charged with being in possession of a stolen vehicle.

Deputies say they responded Sunday morning to an address on Mark Lane in Townville for a report of a suspicious vehicle on the complainant’s property with people inside.

Deputies say they talked to the man, later identified as Fuller, who was lethargic and began using profanity and was boisterous.

The tag on the vehicle came back to a different vehicle out of Anderson Co. and the vehicle they were in was stolen from Seneca, according to deputies.

Deputies say Fuller also had an active warrant from the Pendleton Police Department and a hold was placed on Fuller by that agency.

Fuller remains in custody on a $15,000 surety bond on the stolen vehicle charge and a $250.00 personal recognizance bond on the Public Disorderly Conduct charge, according to the report.