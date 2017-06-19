Man stomped kitten to death because he couldn’t take it on train, deputies say

This photo provided by the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department in Belleville, Ill., shows DeCarlos Johnson-Foston, who is accused of stomping a kitten to death at a Belleville, Ill., MetroLink station Friday, June 16, 2017, because he wasn't allowed to take it on a light rail train. Johnson-Foston has been charged with felony animal cruelty. (St. Clair County Sheriff's Department via AP)
BELLEVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A southern Illinois man accused of stomping a kitten to death because he wasn’t allowed to take it on a light rail train has been charged with felony animal cruelty.

The suspect, 23-year-old DeCarlos Johnson-Foston, is jailed on $75,000 bond.

St. Clair County Sheriff’s Capt. Bruce Fleshren says Johnson-Foston was at a Belleville MetroLink station Friday with a kitten on his shoulder. A security guard told him the cat would not be allowed on the train.

Fleshren says Johnson-Foston slammed the kitten to the platform and stomped on its head, then walked away and left on a bus.

Police say they tracked him to a bus stop and discovered that he had also stolen a wallet while riding the bus.

Belleville is 15 miles (24 kilometers) southeast of St. Louis.

