MCDOWELL Co., SC (WSPA) – A man driving the wrong way on the highway has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, according to McDowell Co. deputies.

They say Ronald Joseph Austin, 59, of Geneva, Ala. was stopped Saturday around 12:35 a.m. June 3.

Deputies say they stopped him at the intersection of U.S. 70 and U.S. 221 after Austin was driving northbound in the southbound lanes.

A search of the car found 4.1 grams of meth, according to deputies.