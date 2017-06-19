Money missing from Cherokee Co Magistrate; SLED investigating

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been called in to investigate missing funds at the Cherokee County Magistrate Court.

After a routine audit, the Chief Magistrate Judge Bart Howell asked SLED to investigate, after irregularities were noticed in the funds.

Two employees were placed on administrative leave without pay, according to county Administrator Holland Belue.

No charges have been filed at this point, and the county is not sure there is any wrongdoing, they just want to clarify where the missing funds are.