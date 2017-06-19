Pet squirrel foils burglary returns to wild in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A pet squirrel named Joey who gained fame as a crime-fighter might be more of the lover type.

Joey, who police credited with scaring off a burglar trying to break into his home’s gun safe, made his long goodbyes earlier this month, then scampered up a backyard apple tree at his Meridian, Idaho, home and hasn’t been seen since.

“If I had to guess, he found a girlfriend and they’re off doing their squirrel thing,” said Adam Pearl, who raised Joey in his home for about 10 months.

A University of Idaho scientist said that’s probably right for Joey.

“For a lot of mammals, behavior changes once spring comes,” said Janet Rachlow, a professor at the school’s Department of Fish and Wildlife Sciences.

Joey made headlines in February after police went to Pearl’s home to investigate the burglary and Joey introduced himself. A few hours later, police nabbed a teen burglary suspect with items from Pearl’s home and scratches on his hands. The teen told police a squirrel at one home came flying out of nowhere and kept attacking him until he left.

Like many famous crime fighters, Joey had a rough start in life. He was abandoned after falling out of his nest not long after being born and would have died if Adam Pearl and his wife, Carmen, hadn’t taken him in.

“His eyes weren’t even open,” Adam Pearl said. “He was about the size of a Bic lighter when we first got him.”

They bought supplies and set an alarm every two hours to feed him. Joey thrived, and soon had the run of the house, using a litterbox and learning to scavenge from bowls of nuts.

“I wanted him to be able to fend for himself,” Adam Pearl said.

Joey did just that, delighting the family with his antics.

“He’d let anybody pet him when he was in the house,” Pearl said. “I guess right up until the kid broke in. Right after that is when he started getting aggressive.”

About a month ago, Pearl made the decision to leave a sliding door open after Joey seemed extra rambunctious. Joey eventually ventured out, played with wild squirrels during the day and returned to his bed inside at night.

On June 4, he climbed on Adam’s shoulder, where he stayed for several minutes getting his ears scratched before disappearing in the apple tree.

“I think that was his goodbye, looking back on it,” Adam Pearl said.

Rachlow said Joey might have a little bit of culture shock assimilating into squirrel life, but will likely succeed.

Adam Pearl said Joey liked to chew on items in the house, so there’s also relief in being an empty-nester.

“Hopefully, he doesn’t bring any little Joeys into the house,” he said.

More stories you may like on 7News

Pet squirrel foils burglary returns to wild in Idaho Joey, who police credited with scaring off a burglar trying to break into his home’s gun safe, made his long goodbyes earlier this month, th…

Wellford residents want changes to slow speeding drivers People in Wellford are fed up with cars speeding through their streets. After several complaints, the police department plans to crack down …

Your car insurance premium is likely to rise (Again) Across, the United States auto insurance rates are expected to increase by 26 percent, according to a new study by global research company J…

10 more planets that could have life found by NASA telescope NASA’s planet-hunting telescope has found 10 new planets outside our solar system that are likely the right size and temperature to potentia…

Greenville Police’s Most Wanted list If you have any information on the people on the list, you should contact Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME (or 864-232-7463.)#gvlpd #crimestop…