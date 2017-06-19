SCDNR officer ticketed for Lake Keowee crash

By Published:
Pontoon boat
FILE

LAKE KEOWEE, SC (WSPA) – A S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) officer is facing a fine and disciplinary action after a boat crash on Lake Keowee.

DNR Officer Ron Hedden collided with another boat on Memorial Day, according to SCDNR.

A spokesman with the agency said Hedden and a pontoon boat carrying four people collided around 3 p.m.

The officer and one person on the pontoon were ejected from the boats, said Robert McCullough with DNR.

Four people were taken to the hospital.

Hedden has been ticketed with Negligent Operation.

That is Improper speed to keep a lookout, according to SCDNR.

He faces a fine of $0 – $450, determined by the magistrate.

He will also be disciplined by SCDNR.

Since it is a personnel matter, the result will not be released.

The SCDNR says the the family he collided with is doing well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s