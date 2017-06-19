SCDNR officer ticketed for Lake Keowee crash

LAKE KEOWEE, SC (WSPA) – A S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) officer is facing a fine and disciplinary action after a boat crash on Lake Keowee.

DNR Officer Ron Hedden collided with another boat on Memorial Day, according to SCDNR.

A spokesman with the agency said Hedden and a pontoon boat carrying four people collided around 3 p.m.

The officer and one person on the pontoon were ejected from the boats, said Robert McCullough with DNR.

Four people were taken to the hospital.

Hedden has been ticketed with Negligent Operation.

That is Improper speed to keep a lookout, according to SCDNR.

He faces a fine of $0 – $450, determined by the magistrate.

He will also be disciplined by SCDNR.

Since it is a personnel matter, the result will not be released.

The SCDNR says the the family he collided with is doing well.