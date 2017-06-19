Stolen vehicle police chase hits 100 mph, say Spartanburg Co. deputies

SPARTANBURG Co., SC (WSPA) – A man is accused of stealing a vehicle and leading Spartanburg Co. deputies on a chase.

Deputies say it happened on 6/17 around 5:12 p.m.

A deputy was sitting at Old Switzer Rd. & US 221 looking for a stolen SUV, when a vehicle approached the intersection, stopped and made an abrupt U-turn.

The car accelerated on Old Switzer Rd. towards Price House Rd.

The deputy started pursuing the vehicle when it was confirmed it was stolen from Greenville Co., according to the report.

The chase hit speeds of 100 mph during the chase.

Deputies were able to deploy stop stics on Highway 290, but kept going.

The vehicle then turned into Ingles on E. Main St. in Duncan and stopped behind the store.

The suspect, Jessie Harvley, got out and ran into the woods, according to the report.

Harvley is charged with Possession of Stolen Vehicle and Failure to Stop for Blue Lights.