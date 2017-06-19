Teen accused of shooting at Seneca home

Walhalla, SC (WSPA) – A teen is accused of shooting into a home, according to Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Lucas Finklea, 17, of Bernwood Drive is charged with Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling.

Deputies say they responded to a home on Moores Rd. in Seneca on Feb. 13 for a report of a shooting incident.

They found a bullet hole in a window and additional bullet holes in the home.

Investigators got an arrest warrant against Finklea on May 23.

They also charged Tamahjea Glenn, 18, of Jones Avenue in Seneca with Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling.

Glenn was served a warrant at the Oconee County Detention Center where he has been held since his arrest on April 26th on charges from the Seneca Police Department.

Deputies say a 16 year old juvenile was referred to the Department of Juvenile Justice for charging for his role in the case.

Finklea remains in custody at the Detention Center on a $50,000 surety bond.

Glenn was given a $15,000 surety bond on the Sheriff’s Office charge.