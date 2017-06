The Texas Roadhouse in Anderson says they are holding a fundraiser to benefit the Deputy Devin Hodges Memorial Fund.

They say the restaurant will donate 20% of all food sales on Tuesday, June 20 to the Fund.

Hodges was a marine patrol deputy with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. He died during a training exercise on Lake Hartwell.

When: Tuesday, June 20

5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Where: Texas Roadhouse

4119 Clemson Blvd.

Anderson, SC

864-225-2455