Chick-fil-a now offering gluten-free buns

WCBD Published:

(WCBD) – You can now get a gluten-free bun at Chick-fil-a.

They come individually packaged since the kitchen itself isn’t gluten free.

You’ll have to assemble your sandwich yourself after paying a $1.15 for it. You can order it with any sandwiches.

Chick-fil-a is one of the few fast food restaurants with a gluten-free bun on offer.

