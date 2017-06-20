Chick-fil-a now offering gluten-free buns

(WCBD) – You can now get a gluten-free bun at Chick-fil-a.

They come individually packaged since the kitchen itself isn’t gluten free.

You’ll have to assemble your sandwich yourself after paying a $1.15 for it. You can order it with any sandwiches.

Chick-fil-a is one of the few fast food restaurants with a gluten-free bun on offer.

More stories you may like on 7News

VIDEO: Puppy saved by Texas officer from hot car, owner ‘didn’t want to waste gas’ A puppy is recovering in an animal shelter after she was rescued from a hot car in a Walmart parking lot in Texas on Saturday.

Soldiers shoot man after explosion at Brussels train station Belgian media report that explosion-like noises have been heard at a Brussels train station; main square evacuated.

Plane has rough landing at Downtown Greenville Airport A small plane had a rough landing at Downtown Greenville Airport, according to Will Broscious Greenville City Fire Department.

Black bear sighting in Campobello Tuesday Tonya Wilson Stacey sent us this photo she saw on Walnut Hill Church Rd.

Tropical Storm Cindy forms in Gulf, Bret weakens The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Bret, located over the southeastern Caribbean Sea, and on newly formed…